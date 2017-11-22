(WSVN) - It’s comfort food at its finest — and this deep-south dish comes with a new twist just in time for Thanksgiving. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: John Lopes

The Restaurant: Metro Diner, Tamarac

The Dish: Charleston Shrimp & Grits

Ingredients:

12 oz grits (can use quick grits – follow directions on package; make the day prior to serving)

4 oz Andouille Sausage – minced

½ cup roasted Red Bell Peppers – minced

1 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese

For Sauce:

½ cup Half and Half

12 fl. oz creamy shrimp sauce

8 ea. raw Shrimp, peeled, no tails

½ cup Andouille Sausage, ¼ inch half moons

2 tbsp onions, ¼ inch dice

2 tbsp green peppers, ¼ inch dice

Garnish:

1 tbsp cooked bacon, ¼ inch dice

1 tbsp green onions, ¼ inch sliced on a bias

Method of Preparation:

After cooking the grits, add minced sausage, red peppers and cheese (while grits are still warm). Stir well. Pour into a greased glass casserole dish to a depth of 1 inch. You might need more than one dish. Let the grits cool uncovered until they become solid. Once hardened, cut into 3 inch by 4 inch rectangles. Dip in flour, egg wash and then coat in bread crumbs. Deep fry breaded grit cakes until crispy and heated through.

For the Sauce:

In a large saute pan, saute onions and pepper until they start to soften. Add andouille sausage and shrimp and cook until shrimp are 50% cooked. Add creamy shrimp sauce, bring to a boil and simmer until thickened.

To Plate:

In a large serving bowl, stack the two grit cakes and then pour sauce over the cakes.

Garnish with chopped bacon and green onions.

Serves: 2 cakes per person.

Serving Suggestion: Bloody Mary

Metro Diner

5714 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321

(954) 516-7420

https://metrodiner.com/locations/florida/tamarac/

