(WSVN) - It’s comfort food at its finest — and this deep-south dish comes with a new twist just in time for Thanksgiving. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: John Lopes
The Restaurant: Metro Diner, Tamarac
The Dish: Charleston Shrimp & Grits
Ingredients:
12 oz grits (can use quick grits – follow directions on package; make the day prior to serving)
4 oz Andouille Sausage – minced
½ cup roasted Red Bell Peppers – minced
1 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese
For Sauce:
½ cup Half and Half
12 fl. oz creamy shrimp sauce
8 ea. raw Shrimp, peeled, no tails
½ cup Andouille Sausage, ¼ inch half moons
2 tbsp onions, ¼ inch dice
2 tbsp green peppers, ¼ inch dice
Garnish:
1 tbsp cooked bacon, ¼ inch dice
1 tbsp green onions, ¼ inch sliced on a bias
Method of Preparation:
After cooking the grits, add minced sausage, red peppers and cheese (while grits are still warm). Stir well. Pour into a greased glass casserole dish to a depth of 1 inch. You might need more than one dish. Let the grits cool uncovered until they become solid. Once hardened, cut into 3 inch by 4 inch rectangles. Dip in flour, egg wash and then coat in bread crumbs. Deep fry breaded grit cakes until crispy and heated through.
For the Sauce:
In a large saute pan, saute onions and pepper until they start to soften. Add andouille sausage and shrimp and cook until shrimp are 50% cooked. Add creamy shrimp sauce, bring to a boil and simmer until thickened.
To Plate:
In a large serving bowl, stack the two grit cakes and then pour sauce over the cakes.
Garnish with chopped bacon and green onions.
Serves: 2 cakes per person.
Serving Suggestion: Bloody Mary
Metro Diner
5714 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321
(954) 516-7420
https://metrodiner.com/locations/florida/tamarac/
