Ceviche earns local chef spot on ‘MasterChef’

MIAMI (WSVN) - “MasterChef” is back for an all new season. And in this go-around, the 305 is getting its time in the spotlight thanks to a local contestant who knows a lot about ceviche.

“MasterChef” is back for its eighth sizzling season, and Miami’s own Heather Dombrosky made it to the show’s top 40.

The series, which is open to amateur and home chefs, features challenges and head-to-head cook offs all leading to the golden title and a special apron.

Heather, wanting to put her cooking skills to the test, decided to go to an open audition.

Heather Dombrosky: “I really wanted to put myself out of my comfort zone and see what I was capable of. I kept on passing to the next level, and before I knew it, I was being flown out to L.A..”

Growing up in Miami and coming from a Peruvian background, Heather’s ceviche is actually what earned her a spot on the show.

Ceviche is of course, a famous Peruvian dish. She credits her mom’s recipe, but says she “jazzed” it up a bit.

The bond for food that Heather and her family shares keeps them close and keeps her love of cooking strong.

The opportunity to be around master chefs like Gordon Ramsay and those with the same drive is something she wouldn’t trade.

Heather Dombrosky: “You’re amongst a wonderful group of people who all have this unifying connection with food or some kind of relationship with food, so it was exciting, I mean it was terrifying, but it was a great experience and I wouldn’t give it up for the world.”

Although Heather couldn’t share whether she won or lost, she gave us a sneak preview of her winning ceviche.

Heather Dombrosky: “There we go. And there you have it; delicious fresh ceviche. Delicious.”

So Wednesday right after Deco, it’s the new season of “MasterChef” at 8 p.m. followed by the premiere of “The F Word” at 9 p.m.

