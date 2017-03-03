If you want a show that’s sexy, exciting, and fulfilling, South Florida now has two choices: Deco Drive — or “C’est Rouge!” The difference is — at the new cabaret on South Beach — you’ll get served more than entertainment.

Is it just me — or is it getting sexy in here? Let’s just say both. But clearly, “C’est Rouge!” is turning up the heat at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach.

Arias Martin: “‘C’est Rouge!’ at the Faena Theater is a live cabaret inspired musical experience. It’s a sexy show.”

“C’est Rouge!” features a sexy mix of singers, seductive dancers and contortionists against a live music bed of Latin and jazz. It’s erotic – and a throwback to Miami Beach’s golden years.

Irina Kazakova, contortionist: “C’est Rouge!’ is a totally different vibe for Miami, so we kind of bring this old style cabaret.”

It’s not just a feast for your eyes. You’ll enjoy a three course meal of pan seared red snapper or smoked short ribs topped with yucca.

The meal also comes with two complimentary glasses of wine or beer … or guests can hit the bar to try a goblet size of Faena’s signature cocktails.

Fabian Basabe, guest: “The food’s amazing, the staff’s amazing, the entertainment is top notch — this is where I like to be.”

Arias Martin: “There’s not too many places in Miami that you can experience such a beautiful theater like the Faena Theater. Live music, great food, great drinks and sexy at the same time.”

If life is a cabaret — you’ll have the time of your life at “C’est Rouge!”

The dinner show runs every Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets are on Ticketmaster — from $95 to $275.

