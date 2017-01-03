Celebs share their New Year’s resolutions

Celebrities shared their New Year resolutions with Deco — but since it’s Jan. 3, they’ve probably already broken ’em. We also found out, they seem to like making New Year’s resolutions about as much as you do. Yeah, that much.

Theo James: “Oh God, New Year’s resolution.”

Yup, even celebs feel the same way we do about New Year’s resolutions.

Jennifer Lawrence: “I don’t make them. I don’t like New Year’s. I like to ugh, just want to get passed it.”

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t just avoid resolutions, she just flat out doesn’t do New Year’s.

Jennifer Lawrence: “I hate it. I hate trying to think like, ‘What am I gonna do?'”

Another actress shares those exact same sentiments.

Kate Beckinsale: “New Year’s all together bothers me.”

For Kate Beckinsale, it’s “out with the old and in with the new.”

Kate Beckinsale: “I think January 1 is a good time to suddenly go, umm if you decided you wanted to block a certain person on your phone than that’s a good day to do it. Start the year clean.”

Michelle Monahan is also a little too cool for school.

Michelle Monahan: “I don’t really make resolutions.”

But Michael Sheen’s philosophy seems pretty on point.

Michael Sheen: “I sort of make a resolution every year to not put too much pressure on having a good time on New Year’s Eve because you just end up being disappointed. So over the last few years, I’ve just had very modest ambitions to be with people that I love.”

That is until we heard what Chris Pratt had to say. And in his case, he’s just trying to get ahead.

Chris Pratt: “I like to try to make a New Year’s resolution like a month before New Year’s, and then that way when everyone does their New Year’s resolution, I can look at ’em smugly and be like, ‘I’m already through.'”

Jennifer Lawrence: “Maybe my resolution could be, ‘Think more positively.'”

And then there’s Theo James who turned the question around and put me on the spot.

Theo James: “Be healthy I guess. What’s yours?”

Chris Van Vliet: “I guess be more awesome.”

Theo James: “Be more awesome? You are backing yourself.”

Chris Van Vliet: “By January 2, I’ll have screwed this all up.”

In all seriousness, here’s my resolution that I had like four seconds to think up…

Chris Van Vliet: “I think staying more positive for me, that’s an awesome thing, right?”

