Remember a few days ago when that one obnoxious friend of yours would say, “See you next year” and they really meant, “See you in like two days?” Well, next year is officially here, and South Florida was a popular spot for some of our favorite celebs to ring in the new year.

The 305 welcomed in 2018 with a little help from Demi Lovato. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach was lit for Demi’s New Year’s Eve performance.

Demi was on fire, but literal sparks were flying once Kygo hit the stage.

Trey Songz knew SoFlo was the place to be to ring in the new year. He had South Beach’s Rockwell Miami nightclub poppin’.

Diddy and DJ Khaled Ciroq’d the new year over at Diddy’s Place in Miami, but not before the rapper relayed a message to fans about strict dress code … while wearing a bathrobe.

Diddy: “It’s a black tie affair. Just know that there will be no exceptions.”

David Beckham spent the final moments of his 2017 with family in SoFlo before snapping a selfie with his son Brooklyn. Looks like they had a good time.

Key West kept the tradition going with the famous shoe drop.

Meanwhile, in Times Square, it was the famous ball drop. CNN was there and had Wolf Blitzer recite the lyrics to “Despacito.”

Wolf Blitzer: “It’s one of my favorites. Let me sing the words to you right now. ‘Comin’ over in my direction, so thankful for that, it’s such a blessing, yeah.'”

Wow. We’re speechless.

Look at all the pretty colors! Our friends across the pond kicked off the new year with a fireworks show near the London Eye.

Dubai has already had a record-setting 2018. Burj Khalifa’s laser show is the largest laser light and sound show on one single structure ever.

Sydney, Australia also had a pretty awesome display.

And look who was there — Hugh Jackman!

Hugh Jackman: “Woo! There it is!”

We’re just impressed by how impressed he is.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye shared a stroke-of-midnight smooch.

Madonna says she knows 2018 is going to be the best year ever — because she tore her dress while dancing.

And Oprah’s family was super festive for the occasion.

Now back to Wolf Blitzer.

Wolf Blitzer: “Baby, I’m sorry, I’m not sorry. Baby, I’m sorry, I’m NOT sorry.”

