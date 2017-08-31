Hurricane Harvey is giving Texas its worst, but celebrities are giving their best to help out.

Gloria Gaynor (singing): “At first we were afraid, we were petrified. Kept thinking Texas can’t live in floodwaters this high.”

Gloria Gaynor has a heartfelt message to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. She posted this video on Twitter singing her hit song “I Will Survive,” but with the lyrics rewritten for Texans.

Gloria Gaynor (singing): “You will survive! We love you.”

Miley Cyrus was spreading the love. She appeared on “Ellen” with a big announcement.

Ellen DeGeneres: “Miley has just told us backstage that she is donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief.”

But the devastation in Texas brought the singer to tears.

Miley Cyrus: “I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset. It just makes me really upset.”

Speaking of Ellen, she and her show donated $50,000 to the Red Cross and $25,000 to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas.

She joins a very long list of celebrities making generous donations:

– Leonardo DiCaprio, who gave $1 million

– Sandra Bullock also donated $1 million

– Kim Kardashian gave $500,000

– Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez donated $25,000 each

– Miami’s own DJ Khaled also gave $25,000

Much of this celebrity push began with a challenge from comedian Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart: “I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead and donate $25,000.”

Kevin’s co-star The Rock, who knows a thing or two about surviving a hurricane, was quick to take him up on the challenge.

Dwayne Johnson: “We went through Hurricane Andrew, which was a Category 5. The eye of that storm crossed over us, and it was devastating. We survived; we got stronger, and so will you.”

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt’s hurricane relief fund just crossed the $10 million mark — and continues to grow! J.J. originally set the goal at $200,000, and that was met in less than two hours.

J.J. Watt: “I can’t say thank you enough. Celebrities, musicians, athletes, kids with their lemonade stands.”

But you don’t have to be an A-lister to help. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

