Celebs donate big bucks to Hurricane Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey is giving Texas its worst. But tonight, celebrities are giving Texans their best.

Kevin Hart (via Instagram): “I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead in donating $25,000.”

Ask and you shall receive … at least on social media.

The Rock (via Instagram): “Kevin Hart issued the Hurricane Harvey challenge. I appreciate you, brother. I just donated my $25,000.”

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength.

South Florida superstar The Rock is taking part in Kevin Hart’s Hurricane Harvey challenge.

The Rock (via Instagram): “We went through Hurricane Andrew, which was a Category 5, the eye of that storm crossed over us and it was devastating, we survived, we got stronger and so will you.”

Now, Kevin is upping the ante — again.

Kevin Hart (via Instagram): “Instead of doing $25,000, I did $50,000.”

The star called on more of his famous friends to donate.

Kevin Hart (via Instagram): “I call out T.I., I call out Nelly, I call out my boy Usher…”

NFL player J.J. Watt, who plays for the Houston Texans, asked for $200,000 Sunday on both IG and Twitter.

He was overwhelmed with donations.

J.J. Watt (via Instagram): “I just wanted to give you guys a quick update… We just passed $4 million, so I’ve raised the goal to $5 million. I have no clue how big this thing can get, how much money we can raise.”

Reality star Kim Kardashian also stepped up.

She tweeted, “Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong.”

Singing superstar Beyonce, who’s originally from Texas, released this statement to the Houston Chronicle: “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.”

Beyonce also shared she was working with her charity to ensure a plan to help as many as she can.

And Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Coldplay took the stage.

Chris Martin: “I hope it’s OK, we you that we send some of the beautiful atmosphere in her tonight, over to Texas and over to Houston because they need it.”

Front man Chris Martin expressed regret after canceling their Houston concert because of Hurricane Harvey.

The group performed a new song.

Coldplay: “From Miami we are sending love to Houston.”

Coldplay wrote their new song especially for Houston and all Hurricane Harvey victims. It’s called “Houston Number One.”

