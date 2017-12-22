We’ve been ready for the holidays all week. (Did you see Chris Van Vliet’s suit Thursday night?) But people care more about celebs and what they’ve been up to. And you know what? They’re just like us, based on snaps they posted on social media.

Victoria Justice (singing): “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day, you gave it away.”

Victoria Justice has the voice of an angel, but she’s not the only star getting an early start to her celebrating.

Kevin Hart’s family grew this year, and his entire clan posed for an elegant Christmas card.

And Mark Wahlberg and his bunch look like they’re smooth sailing into 2018.

Ed Sheeran looks like a kid in a candy store with his Christmas lights.

Vanessa Lachey and her trio are already in their Christmas onesies.

Kate Hudson’s eldest son, Ryder, took a break from helping Mom set up the Christmas tree. We get it, Ryder. Take a rest.

Britney Spears’ two sons are also in the merry spirit.

And Jessica and Ashley Simpson’s little ones are all smiles by their Christmas tree.

Now back to Victoria Justice.

Victoria Justice (singing): “This year, to save me from tears, I’ll give it to someone special.”

The most special guy on Christmas is Santa, right?

Boy: “If you were Santa, you could do magic.”

Billy Bob Thornton (as Willie Soke): “You wanna see some magic? Here, let’s watch you disappear.”

Maybe not this Santa.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin took a family portrait with a jollier version of the big guy, but somebody doesn’t appear to be a fan.

Aww, Santa, don’t worry. Molly Sims’ adorable tots are ecstatic to see you.

Naya Rivera (as Santana): “Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight.”

But of all the Santa snaps on social media, Lily Collins wins the award. She posted a then-and-now of her on Santa’s lap. The more recent Santa Claus is actually actor Kelsey Grammer.

