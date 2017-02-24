Celebrity judges ready for 11th annual Burger Bash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Celebrities and burger lovers are gathering on South Beach, Friday night, for the 11th annual Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Rachael Ray has returned to host her signature event with Heineken Light.

“Who doesn’t love a burger?” said Lee Schrager of SoBe Wine and Food Festival. “It’s America’s favorite food.”

Thirty-five restaurants will showcase their best burgers, as celebrity judges decide who will take the top spot.

“Rev Run, Aisha Curry, Adam Richman, Emilio Estefan, Jill Martin from the Today Show,” Schrager said. “So we have amazing judges judging the most amazing event for us this year.”

Chefs have gathered from around the country to mix classic and gourmet ingredients.

One local favorite is bringing their special burgers.

“It’s our STK little burgers, Wagyu beef, special truffle sauce, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and a sesame bun,” said a chef from STK Miami Beach.

“Don’t mess with Texas,” said one chef. “We got a rib-eye burger with Hollandaise, lamb bacon, English muffin.”

Another restaurant is making burgers without the meat.

“This is the future of pressing. We’re making it right here at Beyond Meat,” said Caitlin Grady from Beyond Meat. “We’re the only plant-based burger here, and it’s a great opportunity to show people what the future looks like.”

For $250, you can eat as much as you can.

As of 6:30 p.m., organizers said, the event was almost sold out. They’re expecting about 2,000 burger lovers.

It all kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.