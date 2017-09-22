Celebrities use social media to help Puerto Rico after Maria

Some A-list musicians are putting their social media accounts to good use. From JLo to Daddy Yankee, these celebs are calling on their fans to lend a helping hand to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Jennifer Lopez: “The devastation is beyond belief.”

Celebrities are coming together with the same urgent message — please help Puerto Rico.

Jennifer Lopez: “Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”

The entire U.S. territory and its almost 4 million residents are reeling after two major hurricanes — Irma, then Maria — swept through.

For Jennifer Lopez, this hits home.

Jennifer Lopez: “Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there.”

It’s the same story for Ricky Martin, who was born in San Juan. The singer posted an emotional plea on social media.

Ricky Martin: “Help us. Donate whatever you can. Just one dollar will make a difference. If everyone would give me a dollar, my goodness.”

Marc Anthony: “Puerto Rico needs your help. And today, I’m calling on everyone to support and donate.”

Marc Anthony is doing the same, noting that Puerto Rico had been a safe haven for residents of other Caribbean nations during Irma.

Marc Anthony: “Says a lot about us.”

Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio are relaying messages in Spanish, saying their hearts are with the people of Puerto Rico.

They’re just some of the A-listers using their star power to help.

The neighborhood made famous this summer thanks to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit song “Despacito” is now unrecognizable in recent photos. But the plea from these celebrities is already yielding results.

Daddy Yankee, a San Juan native, posted a video showing a crew in New York City loading up donated supplies. He stopped by to simply say thank you.

Daddy Yankee: “Muchas gracias, muchas gracias.”

He says any donation helps.

Daddy Yankee: “From food, from water, repellants — everything. I mean, we need to help.”

You can donate to the relief efforts by heading over to https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.