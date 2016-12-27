Celebrities share how they celebrated Christmas

From the Grinch to the Griswolds, we are used to seeing celebrities do the holidays on the big screen! But those famous holiday moments are scripted. Here’s how celebrities celebrated the holidays — social media style.

It was a very family Christmas to Julianne and Derek Hough. The talented brother-sister team posted a choreographed Christmas.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan spent Christmas all dolled up.

Kim Kardashian-West: “Look at North in her Alexander McQueen custom dress.”

Even little North West’s custom threads got a social media shout out.

We aren’t sure if a Pie in the Face game meant Katy Perry was on Santa’s good or bad list. The singer and her boo Orlando Bloom spent the holiday with her family.

Vanessa Hudgens snuggled up to Santa, and then took a twirl around the tree.

And the Grinch got a list love from Christina Aguilera.

Josh Duhamel and his wife Fergie were a couple of kids while sledding.

Josh Duhamel: “Here we go! Christmas 2016. Woo hoo!”

And the fun didn’t stop. Check out Josh’s reaction during a family visit to Santa.

Chrissy Teigen had some grown-up fun and then did the holiday with her hubby John Legend and their daughter Luna.

And, from ugly sweaters to her gift of a flask, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth showered social media with love.

JLo posted a video of her musical mom wishing everyone a Feliz Navidad.

And speaking of family, the Jonas brothers got the band back together to take a family pic.

Paris Hilton also spent Christmas with her mom, plus a member of another famous family — Latoya Jackson.

Kate Hudson proved her karaoke game was on point.

And Adam Levine and his wife Behati didn’t need mistletoe.

And lastly, there was Lena Dunham, who washed ashore with a tail and no top. We don’t get the mermaid get-up, but hey, leave it, Lena.

We here at Deco hope your holiday was merry and bright.

