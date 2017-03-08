Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green beer and treats at American Social

St. Patrick’s Day honors the Patron Saint of Ireland who died over a thousand years ago. And we honor his memory by drinking green beer and pinching each other. Our own Chris Van Vliet is here with more.

Next week South Florida will go green. St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and that means bagpipes, green beer and plenty of Irish cheer. We stopped by American Social and got a Paddy’s Day preview!

You’ll get a dose of Dublin in Fort Lauderdale next week.

American Social on Las Olas is holding a St. Patrick’s Day celebration that’ll have you feeling like a lucky leprechaun.

Paul Greenberg, American Social: “Just a bunch of amazing things going on on St. Patrick’s Day here. We’re gonna be featuring live music, we’re gonna have DJs, we’re gonna be featuring March Madness, which is on the 17th, which is fantastic.”

Along with some authentic Irish step dancing, you’ll hear the unmistakable sound of bagpipes — played by an expert bagpiper.

And believe me, you’ll want an expert playing them, because it’s not easy.

Chris Van Vliet: “If I pass out, stay with me!”

Along with American Social’s gourmet pub grub, expect some green goodness at the bar.

Paul Greenberg: “Well, we’re gonna be featuring five to six different drinks. We’re gonna have our green beer. We will also be featuring a Celtic Seabreeze.”

With plenty of lime juice, vodka and a dose of green food coloring, the Celtic Seabreeze could have you doing an Irish jig.

And you’ll be thanking your lucky charms when you taste the Lucky Shamrock Shake.

Customer 1: “Well, I love Lucky Charms. They’re magically delicious. It kinda has a Bailey’s flavor to it. It’s pretty good.”

Thanks to some melon liqueur — even the margaritas are going green!

Customer 2: “It tastes great. It tastes like a margarita.”

Paul Greenberg: “We’re going all out. It’s gonna be a great one here. The bagpiper, it adds so much atmosphere and people love it.”

With green beer flowing from the taps, and plenty of authentic entertainment — there’s no better place to be social — on St. Patrick’s Day!

Each of those specialty drinks cost $12. There’s no cover charge. Just make sure you wear green — or you could get pinched!

FOR MORE INFO:

American Social

721 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

http://americansocialbar.com/las-olas/

