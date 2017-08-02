Celeb-favorite car customizer rolls out new show

When celebs like Marc Anthony and Floyd Mayweather want their wheels customized, there’s only one place they go. Yep, they go to Alex Vega and the Auto Firm. Deco caught up with the car guru and talked about his celebrity clients and his cool new show.

Alex Vega’s career is on a roll.

The Miami car customizer is riding high with a new show on the Velocity channel.

Alex Vega: “Back when I was a child, I used to watch The Dukes of Hazzard, Night Rider, The A-Team, and I wouldn’t watch the show for the show, the actors, I watched it because of the cars.”

The Auto Firm follows Alex and his team as they make amazing cars even more amazing.

Alex Vega: “Here you come in, and we pretty much manufacture whatever’s in your mind.”

The Kendall shop has no shortage of celebrity clients. Floyd Mayweather brought in his Jeep for a wild conversion.

Alex Vega: “Floyd Mayweather was probably one of the craziest builds. This guy came, saw a Jeep, fell in love with a Jeep that I was building, said, ‘I wanna make the inside totally stand out.'”

The Jeep got a bit of a speaker upgrade along with custom seats.

Alex Vega: “We used real alligator skin, so when you look at these seats, it’s made out of real alligator. And I had to get red and black and yellow.”

Actress and singer Teyana Taylor wanted a ride to match her personality.

Alex Vega: “Teyana Taylor — if you know her, she’s wild.”

Alex Vega: “We got a Polaris Slingshot from scratch and just made it look like a spaceship.”

An ordinary Lamborghini wasn’t enough for Zumba founder Beto Perez.

Alex Vega: “He wanted a new body kit, he wanted it to look meaner.”

Alex Vega: “Somebody spends $500,000 on a car, now they’re spending $150,000 more — that’s what makes this, and I love it so much.”

The only thing Alex loves more than his cars is showing them off.

Alex Vega: “To be able to display it to the entire world, to be able to see what we do — there’s nothing better than that.”

