CAVEAT in Wynwood offers versatile jeans for all body types

Trying to squeeze into a pair of jeans that are so tight you have to lie down on your bed to put them on is a thing of the past, thanks to CAVEAT Miami in Wynwood. Instead of letting your denim do what it wants, CAVEAT helps you build your own. You’ll look so good, people will say, “It’s in the jeans,” and that’s why it’s one of Shireen’s favorite things.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pair of jeans…

Shireen Sandoval: “I just want to say that your jeans fit my butt really good.”

Look no further.

Stacy Glover, CAVEAT Miami: “It’s how to create an imperfect pair of jeans to put on an imperfect body to make it look like it’s perfect.”

CAVEAT in Wynwood caters to…

Stacy Glover: “Long legs, small-waisted, big booty, big hips, big stomachs — whatever it is, we wanted to create a place where they could have that problem solved.”

The custom denim tailor shop helps you “build a jean.”

It’s called: The CAVEAT Experience.

Stacy Glover: “They get to select the fabric, the thread of their choice, the hardware options, the back pocket design.”

Take it a step further with the Bespoke option, which includes your measurements, creating a pattern and three fittings.

Stacy Glover: “Once we have that pattern, we come in and do a fitting with a proto-type. The proto-type is a replica of what the jeans will be.”

The white glove treatment is all about making your life easier.

CAVEAT’s motto is “One less decision.”

Stacy Glover: “If they want to sit with myself to go through and design the jean, if it’s different than your normal standard five pocket, we can do it.”

For the blog, I tried the Beloved Boyfriend jean in a light wash, the Cheeky, which is a skinny jean, in a medium blue rip-tide wash and the Straight-Legged Finesse in black — It’s known as a tuxedo style with a suede inlay.

Stacy Glover: “I wanted a pair of jeans where people can say, ‘Hey, I wanna be able to wear these jeans three to four times a week without anyone knowing that I’m wearing them.'”

CAVEAT’s comfort and style isn’t just the perfect fit — it’s the right one, too. And that’s why “It’s in the jeans” is one of my favorite things.

The Build-A-Jean option starts at $395. The Bespoke option starts at $795, and that pattern goes on file so that customers can use it over and over again.

It takes anywhere from 12 to 21 man hours to make the jeans.

FORE MORE INFO:

CAVEAT in Wynwood

448 NW 28th St, Miami, FL 33127

(305) 501-4646

http://caveatmiami.com/

