Causa Jalea del Mar/Bocas House

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef serves up some delicious, Latin flavor — with a traditional Peruvian seafood dish. We hope you’re hungry because it’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Roberto Gonzalez

The Restaurant: Bocas House in Doral

The Dish: Causa Jalea del Mar

Ingredients:

Causa Jalea

4 oz calamari

4 oz shrimp

2 oz white fish (Corvina or your favorite)

2 oz cooked octopus

4 oz green clams (or your favorite)

salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbs. yellow mustard

1 Tsp. ginger paste

1 Tsp. garlic paste

2 Tbs. heavy cream

1 cup flour and 1 cup cornstarch (blended)

Causa Potato

8 oz yellow potato

2 oz Aji Amarillo

1 Tsp salt

2 oz lime juice

**Boil the potato. When it’s soft mash it together with Aji Amarillo, salt and lime juice.

Set aside.

Salsa Criolla

2 oz red onion

2 oz tomato, chopped

1 oz peruvian corn, cooked

1 Tbs. cilantro chiffonade

1 Tsp. lime juice

1 Tbs. leche de tigre

**Mix well and set aside.

Leche de Tigre

8 oz lime juice

2 oz raw fish

4 oz ice cubes

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/4 Aji Limo chili pepper

6 leaves cilantro

*Put all the ingredients in a blender. When it’s blended, strain the liquid, and the leche de tigre is ready.

Acevichada

8 oz mayonaise

2 oz lime juice

1 teaspoon dry fish powder

1 teaspon salt

*Mix well and set aside

Aji Amarillo paste

1 lb Aji Amarillo

6 oz canola oil

1 teaspoon salt

*Cut the peppers in half and remove the seeds. Boil them in a pot of water for 5-10 minutes. Drain and let cool, then remove the skin. Put them in a blender and add oil and salt. Blend until you have a paste.

Method of Preparation:

– In a bowl add calamari, green clams, corvina– (or your favorite white fish) shrimp

and cooked octopus. Season with salt and pepper. Add yellow mustard, garlic paste, ginger paste, and heavy cream. Mix well…. then mix again in a blend of flour and cornstarch. When the seafood is covered, put it in a strainer and shake off the excess flour.

– Fry the seafood in canola oil at 350 degrees for about two minutes. When it’s golden brown and crispy… let it drain and make the salsa criollo.

To Plate:

– Chef Roberto plates this traditional dish with the mashed yellow potato mixed with aji amarillo….. and tops it with the fried seafood — acevichada sauce…. and the salsa criollo.

Serving Suggestion: White Sangria

Serves: 1

Bocas House

10200 NW 25th St. #101

Doral, FL 33172

786-401-7071

http://bocashouse.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.