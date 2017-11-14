Cat eye, itty bitty sunglasses are on trend

Now you can have it made in the shade. We’ve got sunglasses so hot that Katy Perry’s wearing them and the “Bad Moms” are gushing about them. Oh — by the way — we shot this story on Española Way.

This season everything old is new again in sunglasses.

Charlie Demos: “A lot of these fashions and styles, especially sunglasses that were popular in the ’80s and ’90s, are now coming back. Small frames and cat eye glasses are really what’s hot right now.”

Who can forget when Madonna rocked the cat eye in her music videos for “Material Girl” and “Get into the Grove?”

Fast forward to the present and stars like Katy Perry are bringing the style back.

Charlie Demos: “The cat eye sunglasses are being worn by everyone — Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, even Kristen Bell.”

Kristen couldn’t help but show off her pink cat eye styled shades during an interview with Deco.

Kathryn Hahn: “What?!? They are really cute!”

Kristen Bell: “Thanks, you think they’re cute?”

And her co-stars Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn, couldn’t contain themselves.

Mila Kunis: “I would look ridiculous if I wore those.”

Kristen Bell: “They are such a sexual pair of sunglasses.”

While those stars are screaming “meow” for the style, other celebs have fallen in love with the itty bitty style.

Charlie Demos: “Every ‘It Girl’ right now is wearing these frames — Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, even the Hadid sisters.”

Both styles range in price from about $90 to more than $300.

And in case you didn’t notice, there’s a certain way to wear them. Kind of toward the bottom of your nose — a la Kourtney Kardashian, who is clearly a pro.

Charlie Demos: “The celebrities are doing it right now, they’re just wearing them really low.”

So whether you’re a material girl at heart or channeling your inner hipster, it’s time to get shadey this fall — because there isn’t just one sunglass trend, there are two.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.