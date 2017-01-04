Cast of ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ reveal what happens behind the scenes

A lot of things go into making a vampire movie, like fake blood and ferrets. What? Yes, it’s true. Chris sat down with the stars of “Underworld: Blood Wars” and they gave some very revealing details about what went down on set.

Kate Beckinsale (as Selene): “For me, the fight is personal. Everyone I’ve ever loved has been hunted down.”

Kate Beckinsale is back to her vampire death dealing ways in the 5th Underworld movie — “Underworld: Blood Wars.”

Kate Beckinsale (as Selene): “I’m finished with this war.”

Theo James (as David): “Well it’s not finished with you. He wants the blood of you and your daughter.”

That right there is the plot. Kate’s character Selene has spent the last few movies hunting Lycans — these sort of half-man, half-werewolf creatures, and now they want her blood. If they get it, they’ll be invincible.

Chris Van Vliet: “You’ve spent so much time with Selene… I want to know, what have you learned about her while playing her that we might not see on camera?”

Kate Beckinsale: “That you might not see on camera? She’s a massive Bon Jovi fan.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What do you think is her favorite Bon Jovi song?”

Kate Beckinsale: “Bad Medicine.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Great song. Fantastic.”

Kate Beckinsale: “Yeah, she’s OK with her choices with that stuff.”

Can’t you just see Selene teasing her hair and rocking out to that? Now when she’s not fan girling to Bon Jovi, Selene is busy beating down Lycans.

Kate Beckinsale (as Selene): “I need you to deliver a message. Tell your Marius I’m coming for him.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I always wonder in these movies, what does that blood taste like?”

Kate Beckinsale: “I think what it is is the syrup you make cotton candy out of.”

Chris Van Vliet: “This sounds amazing!”

Kate Beckinsale: “It’s actually not terrible. It just sticks in your armpit. You don’t want it in anywhere that touches other skin.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Why would it be in your armpit?”

Kate Beckinsale: “Because it goes down your thing, down your costume and pools in your armpit. Hazard of the job.”

Kate Beckinsale spends most of the movie shooting guns and fighting people, so it seems that she likes to balance that out with some laughs.

Chris Van Vliet: “I understand that Kate gave you a rather interesting gift on the set of this movie?”

Theo James: “Yeah, she’s big into her practical jokes. So one practical joke was a ferret as a pet.”

Kate Beckinsale: “I love Theo so much that I did rent him a ferret.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Rented?”

Kate Beckinsale: “Well, I sort of procured one. That was not a small feat.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I can’t imagine it would be.”

Kate Beckinsale: “It was the middle of the night in the Czech Republic and somehow we managed to organize a live and rather ravishingly beautiful ferret. I was hoping to scare him with it because I heard he had a fear of weasals but actually he fell in love with it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What does one do with a ferret?”

Theo James: “That was the problem because the joke was funny and everyone was laughing, but then we all thought, ‘What the f**k do you do with a ferret?'”

