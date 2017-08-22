Cast of ‘Leap!’ discuss new animated film

When Shireen was a little girl, all she ever dreamed of was hosting a show with a funny, beautiful co-host. Dreams do come true. But making our dreams come true takes time, persistence and sometimes a felony — like in the new movie “Leap!” Deco’s chief dreamcatcher Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

“Leap!” teaches you to chase your dreams. It also teaches that you may have to steal someone’s identity in order to do so. But that’s beside the point. We leaped into action and sat down with the voices of the new animated film.

Nat Wolff (as Victor): “If you escape with me tonight, our dreams will come true.”

“Leap!” is a story about chasing your dreams.

Elle Fanning (as Felicie): “I’m going to be everything I want to be.”

Elle Fanning stars as the voice of Felicie and Nat Wolff is Victor. They’re both orphans shooting for the stars.

Nat Wolff (as Victor): “You will become the greatest dancer, and I will become the greatest inventor ever.”

Nat Wolff: “‘Leap!’ is the story of a girl who joins a dance company and her trials and tribulations, but my character is Victor, who helps her get there.”

In order to make their dreams come true, they escape the orphanage and head to Paris.

Carly Rae Jepsen (as Odette): “Can you dance?”

Elle Fanning (as Felicie): “Yes.”

Carly Rae Jepsen (as Odette): “Training starts at 5 a.m.”

Elle Fanning (as Felicie): “Can we push to after lunch?”

The movie also stars Kate McKinnon, Kate McKinnon and Kate McKinnon.

“Kate McKinnon: “I had the great fortune of playing three characters in this movie. How do you do three different characters? So you pick a different voice for everyone, and you just go with it. It’s not that hard. That’s the secret.”

Kate McKinnon (as Régine Le Haut): “First you deceive my daughter, then you take her identity, and now you try to take her honor and now her future?”

That daughter she’s talking about knows a thing or two about dancing. She’s played by “Dance Moms” star Maddie Ziegler.

Maddie Ziegler: “Being in the dance world, I could relate to this character and this whole movie in so many ways. I mean, it’s all about dance, which is so cool, and I was so excited to be a part of it for that reason.”

The reason Kate was excited to do it? She says the best part about animation is you don’t have to wear makeup.

Kate McKinnon: “Do you want to wear mascara or not, is the essential difference.”

Carly Rae Jepsen (as Odette): “You have the energy of a bullet, but you also have the lightness of a depressed elephant.”

“Leap!” dances into theaters Friday, Aug. 25.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.