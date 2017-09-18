Cast of ‘It’ discuss clowning around behind the scenes

Because of Hurricane Irma, this might as well have been “It’s” opening weekend in Florida. And for as frightening as the movie is, it also has plenty of comedy. But don’t take our word for it. Deco was in L.A. to clown around with the cast of Hollywood’s first big movie of the fall.

Jackson Robert Scott (as Georgie Denbrough): “You’ll float, too!”

Yeah … “It” isn’t for the faint of heart. The new horror movie is about a group of friends trying to take down a shape-shifting being that takes the form of a clown known as Pennywise.

Jaeden Lieberher (as Bill Denbrough): “Why, Rich? What are you afraid of?”

Finn Wolfhard (as Richie Hanlon): “Clowns.”

“It” feeds off your fears, so thanks for that, Richie.

Though the movie is absolutely terrifying, it’s also a lot of fun.

Jack Dylan Grazer: “We have our moments where it’s like we have our comedy. Then there’s the actual serious scenes where we’re fighting a clown. Face it, we’re fighting a clown.”

It turns out none of these jokers are actually afraid of clowns — or so they’d like us to believe.

Jeremy Ray Taylor: “No … No. I’m not afraid of clowns.”

Jack Dylan Grazer: “I’m more afraid of dolls than clowns.”

Surely, they were spooked, though, when seeing co-star Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

The first time the kids saw him in his creepy clown getup was during a scene!

Jack Dylan Grazer: “I was like ‘Whoa, this is amazing. This looks so good.’ I wasn’t really scared. I think I just was like, ‘This is gonna do great!'”

Well, you’re braver than I am!

One cast member who’s certainly in his element for “It” is Finn Wolfhard.

Finn Wolfhard (as Mike Wheeler): “Is it … Is it dead?”

As a star of the Netflix show “Stranger Things,” he’s no stranger to being an 80s kid doing battle with an ominous creature.

In “Stranger Things,” that creature is the Demogorgon.

So, young Finn, which one’s a more formidable opponent?

Finn Wolfhard: “It is a much different type of being.”

Wyatt Oleff: “It’s like not even in our realm.

Chosen Jacobs: “It is more mystical, if that makes sense. Like, you can’t shoot Pennywise.”

Finn Wolfhard: “The Demogorgon is like a coyote or a dog, and Pennywise is more like a ghost or like a demon.”

How about we just say both are terrifying?

“It” is now playing in theaters.

