Ladies and gentlemen, start those engines! “Cars 3” had its red carpet premiere in Anaheim, California over the weekend, and the stars of the movie — and their celeb pals — shared their excitement with Deco.

It was lightning, camera, action on the red carpet at the “Cars 3” premiere. The star of the franchise, Owen Wilson, or should we say Lightning McQueen, is back.

Owen Wilson: “Lightning McQueen is still racing, still winning, still dominating, or so he thinks. But there’s sort of this next generation of racers that’s kind of come up, and it’s all of a sudden challenging him.”

He posed with one of his newest cast members, Cristela Alonzo.

Larry The Cable Guy: “It’s Mom’s first red carpet.”

Larry The Cable Guy, who voices the trusty and rusty pickup truck Mater, made sure this was a family affair, and he told Deco about his favorite set of wheels.

Larry The Cable Guy: “My favorite dream car? I got it. Mercedes SLS gold wing.”

But…

Larry The Cable Guy: “I don’t drive it that much, but I got it because it’s my dream car.”

Jennifer Lewis, who voices the energetic Flo, could not contain her excitement about the third installment in the franchise.

Jennifer Lewis: “If Flo were driving down this red carpet, she’d say, ‘Hey, I’m a sexy car. I got the best gate in 50 states.”

And then there’s John Ratzenberger. Not only has the actor voiced Mack in all three “Cars” movies; he’s had a role in every one of Pixar’s films.

Still, it doesn’t sound like speed is his thing.

John Ratzenberger: “The car that I had the most fun was a Deux Chevaux. It wasn’t much more powerful than a lawnmower, but I had so much fun in that thing.”

Armie Hammer posed with his family, and Kerry Washington was a solo act on the carpet.

But it wasn’t just about the cast.

Tony Hawk: “This is the most tickets I’ve ever asked for, for a premiere.”

Tony Hawk brought his entire gang with him, and the skateboarder is no stranger to the tracks.

Tony Hawk: “I’ve done NASCAR races and the Grand Prix here in Long Beach, and that’s fun.”

“Cars 3” swerves into theaters June 16.

