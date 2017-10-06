Are you ready to party? Shireen hopes so, because it’s Carnival time in South Florida! All the flavors, sights, smells and sounds of the Caribbean will be rocking the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds on Sunday. Deco’s got a taste of this booty-shaking soirée just for you.

Carnival is here. Happy people dressed up in skimpy costumes, celebrating Caribbean culture, parading around to irresistible island rhythms.

Sounds great, right?

One of the parade’s grand marshals thinks it is.

Kimberley McDowell: “Carnival is life. Carnival makes you feel good: the music, the vibes, the people.”

The yearly event is like a magnet, drawing party people from around the world.

Kimberley McDowell: “So you have people that come in from Canada, people that come in from England, from the States, from the Caribbean. Everybody comes together and then vibes and has some fun and drink some rum.”

A drink or two (or three) is definitely a good idea. After all, the parade starts at 11 a.m., and the moving and shaking doesn’t stop for 12 hours.

Kimberley McDowell: “It’s nice to see everybody just having fun in all their costumes, dancing.”

Carnival is just a little bit different this year, thanks to Mother Nature.

Kimberley McDowell: “We are actually collecting donations for Caribbean Strong, so we’re asking that everybody donate something, and we’re essentially going to send that to the Caribbean countries that were affected by Irma and Maria.”

So you can feel extra good about having a good time, since you’re now partying with a purpose.

