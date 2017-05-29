‘Captain Underpants’ flies into theaters this weekend

Next weekend at the movies, we go from Captain Jack to another captain. And this captain has a rather interesting choice of attire. Captain Underpants wears just that — underpants. Well, and a cape. Kevin Hart stars in the movie based on the popular children’s novels and we chatted with him on Miami Beach.

Kevin Hart (as George Beard): “Hi, my name’s George Beard and this is my best friend, Harold Hutchins.”

Thomas Middleditch (as Harold Hutchins): “We just make comics and try to make each other laugh.”

In this movie, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” the hero from the best-selling kids books comes to the life for the first time!

Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch (as George and Harold): “You are now the amazing Captain Underpants.”

Ed Helms (as Captain Underpants): “Tra la la!”

The movie stars the voices of Ed Helms and Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart (as George Benson): “Did we just create a superhero?”

And Kevin tells me, doing voice work is a casual affair!

Chris Van Vliet: “The great thing about an animated film is you can pretty much wear anything you want in the studio.”

Kevin Hart: “I could have been in there with just the drawers on and been OK. I could have done that.”

Thomas Middleditch (as Harold): “Captain Underpants, you can’t actually fly.”

Ed Helms: “I take to the sky like an ostrich.”

Kevin Hart (as George): “Wow, he is super dumb.”

Captain Underpants isn’t really a superhero. But don’t tell him that. He’s actually a super mean school principal until our main characters, George and Harold, hypnotize him and he becomes the character from their comic books.

Kevin Hart (as George): “When I snap my fingers, you will obey our every command.”

Chris Van Vliet: “The whole idea of Captain Underpants comes from the mind of some fourth-graders. So if we go back in time here to the fourth grade Kevin Hart, what’s in his mind?”

Kevin Hart: “Fourth grade me? I was a prankster, man.”

Ed Helms (as Mr. Krupp): “Ever since you’ve attended this school, you’ve been responsible for one prank after another.”

The movie takes us on a fun ride as we watch these two pranksters try to keep their principal’s ridiculous alter ego out of trouble.

Thomas Middleditch (as Harold): “We gotta stop him.”

Kevin Hart (as George): “Why?”

Extra: “Out of the road bozo!”

Ed Helms (as Captain Underpants): “Why thank you, vehicle person.”

And of course, this all happens while he’s wearing his underpants.

Chris Van Vliet: “I feel like tighty whities have a really bad rap, but you guys are changing that with this movie.”

Kevin Hart: “We pull it off. Captain Underpants pulls it off. I think tighty whities have definitely taken a left turn and are frowned upon.”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” hits theaters June 2.

