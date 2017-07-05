Candy shop puts new spin on sweet treats

You know the phrase “You look so good I could just eat you up?” Well, a So-Flo candy shop is doing just that. They’re making treats with you in mind. Deco’s eye candy Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.
Lynn, Shireen — this is a pretty sweet story! But you know what’s even sweeter than bad jokes? Candy! I headed to a new candy shop where I made an edible version of myself.
Spun Candy in Midtown Miami is putting a different spin on your favorite sweet treats.
Elizabeth Calil, instructor: “Everything vegan and gluten free — candy, popcorn, fudge, you name it.”
Everything is made in-house, and the best part is they give you a chance to make your own.
Elizabeth Calil: “There’s three types of classes: face making, which we’ll do today, lollipop, which is swirls, and the third one is roses.”
Classes are 90 minutes long, and they’re $35 for kids, $60 for adults.
Chris Van Vliet: “It’s not just like take some candy and arrange it to make a face. We’re actually going to be making the candy as well as making the face.”
Elizabeth Calil: “So we’ll boil the sugar, water and glucose to 155 Celsius.”
We start by using a mixture of primary colors.
Elizabeth Calil: “Two dots of red, three dots of yellow and one dot of blue.”
Mix it up, then separate it.
Chris Van Vliet: “This is the skin.”
Elizabeth Calil: “Correct.”
Chris Van Vliet: “The lips.”
Elizabeth Calil: “Lips.”
Chris Van Vliet: “The hair and eyebrows.”
Elizabeth Calil: “Yep.”
Chris Van Vliet: “And teeth and eyes.”
The candy is now kind of like Play-Doh.
Chris Van Vliet: “It’s just like making a pizza.”
Elizabeth Calil: “Just like it.”
Chris Van Vliet: “Except we’re making delicious candy faces.”
Elizabeth Calil: “There you go.”
The key here is getting the shape of the face right.
Elizabeth Calil: “This is the first part of it.”
Chris Van Vliet: “That’s my nose, right?”
Then piece-by-piece, we make the hair.
Elizabeth Calil: “This is just the beginning, do not be scared.”
Using that same color, it’s time to make eyebrows.
Chris Van Vliet: “Oh yeah, my eyebrows taste good.”
Then some eyeballs.
Chris Van Vliet: “That’s what these are.”
And then…
Chris Van Vliet: “This is pretty much the finishing touch here — the mouth.”
Alright, you’ve seen bits and pieces of it. Now…
Chris Van Vliet: “You’d never know the difference if I just held this up and talked to you like this the whole time.”
I know, it’s a good looking face, right? Maybe it doesn’t look like my face, but there’s no denying that is a face! And you already knew Lynn and Shireen were sweet, but now they’re sweeter than ever!
FORE MORE INFO:
Spun Candy
3401 N Buena Vista Ave. Suite 123
Miami FL 33127
7855584414
http://www.spun-candy.com
