Candy shop puts new spin on sweet treats

You know the phrase “You look so good I could just eat you up?” Well, a So-Flo candy shop is doing just that. They’re making treats with you in mind. Deco’s eye candy Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

Lynn, Shireen — this is a pretty sweet story! But you know what’s even sweeter than bad jokes? Candy! I headed to a new candy shop where I made an edible version of myself.

Spun Candy in Midtown Miami is putting a different spin on your favorite sweet treats.

Elizabeth Calil, instructor: “Everything vegan and gluten free — candy, popcorn, fudge, you name it.”

Everything is made in-house, and the best part is they give you a chance to make your own.

Elizabeth Calil: “There’s three types of classes: face making, which we’ll do today, lollipop, which is swirls, and the third one is roses.”

Classes are 90 minutes long, and they’re $35 for kids, $60 for adults.

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s not just like take some candy and arrange it to make a face. We’re actually going to be making the candy as well as making the face.”

Elizabeth Calil: “So we’ll boil the sugar, water and glucose to 155 Celsius.”

We start by using a mixture of primary colors.

Elizabeth Calil: “Two dots of red, three dots of yellow and one dot of blue.”

Mix it up, then separate it.

Chris Van Vliet: “This is the skin.”

Elizabeth Calil: “Correct.”

Chris Van Vliet: “The lips.”

Elizabeth Calil: “Lips.”

Chris Van Vliet: “The hair and eyebrows.”

Elizabeth Calil: “Yep.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And teeth and eyes.”

The candy is now kind of like Play-Doh.

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s just like making a pizza.”

Elizabeth Calil: “Just like it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Except we’re making delicious candy faces.”

Elizabeth Calil: “There you go.”

The key here is getting the shape of the face right.

Elizabeth Calil: “This is the first part of it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s my nose, right?”

Then piece-by-piece, we make the hair.

Elizabeth Calil: “This is just the beginning, do not be scared.”

Using that same color, it’s time to make eyebrows.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh yeah, my eyebrows taste good.”

Then some eyeballs.

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s what these are.”

And then…

Chris Van Vliet: “This is pretty much the finishing touch here — the mouth.”

Alright, you’ve seen bits and pieces of it. Now…

Chris Van Vliet: “You’d never know the difference if I just held this up and talked to you like this the whole time.”

I know, it’s a good looking face, right? Maybe it doesn’t look like my face, but there’s no denying that is a face! And you already knew Lynn and Shireen were sweet, but now they’re sweeter than ever!

FORE MORE INFO:

Spun Candy

3401 N Buena Vista Ave. Suite 123

Miami FL 33127

7855584414

http://www.spun-candy.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.