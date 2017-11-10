Camila Alves McConaughey was the center of attention at Thursday night’s party for Ocean Drive magazine’s November issue. That makes sense — she is on the cover, after all.

The Brazilian beauty said it was a dream of hers to make the cover of the magazine. Her husband, some guy named Matthew McConaughey, is pretty jazzed about it, too.

Camila Alves McConaughey: “He was very happy with it, and yeah, he loves it. He’s been carrying it around in his backpack.”

The November issue of Ocean Drive is available now.

