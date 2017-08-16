Calvin Harris to perform at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Calvin Harris, the writer and producer of Rihanna’s hit “We Found Love,” is set to perform at her charity event in New York next month.

Rihanna said Wednesday that the Scottish DJ-producer will join fellow performer Kendrick Lamar and host Dave Chappelle on Sept. 14 for her third Diamond Ball.

Her organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation, is holding the event at Cipriani Wall Street.

Rihanna and Harris’ “We Found Love” won them a Grammy Award in 2013. The performers also collaborated on last year’s hit “This Is What You Came For.” Harris’ other dance-flavored hits include “Summer” and “Sweet Nothing.”

“I’m ecstatic to add my longtime collaborator and friend Calvin Harris to the stellar line-up at this year’s Diamond Ball,” Rihanna said in a statement. “Calvin’s music will bring the perfect mix of energy and excitement to the evening as we celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation.”

Rihanna founded The Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The foundation promotes education and arts globally.

