(WSVN) - A bowl of goodness, with grilled chicken as a main ingredient. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Andrew Balick

The Restaurant: Tap 42 Midtown, Miami

The Dish: California Chopped Chicken Bowl

Ingredients:

1 pkg basmati rice (use directions on package)

kosher salt – pinch

1 chicken breast

1/4 cup tomato, diced

1/4 cup charred corn

1/4 cup black beans

2 oz guacamole (store-bought or self-prepared)

2 limes, squeezed fresh

3 oz. red salsa (store-bought or self-prepared)

Cilantro Purée:

1 cup canola oil

1/2 cup lime juice (cold, straight from cooler)

1 cup scallions, finely chopped, green part only

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 qt. cilantro chopped with top stems; tightly packed.

Creamy Garlic Mojo:

1 qt. mayo

1 cup fresh lemon juice, strained

1 tbsp. + 1 tsp. Kosher salt

1/3 cup garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ranch powder

2 tsp lime powder

1 tsp cafe ground black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Cilantro Purée: Add oil, lime juice, scallions, salt and cilantro to blender. Blend on high until smooth mixture appears. Set aside.

Creamy Garlic Mojo: In blender, add lemon juice and chopped garlic. Blend on high until smooth. Transfer ingredients to mixing bowl and add mayo, salt, ground cumin, ranch powder, lime powder and pepper. Whisk together until smooth.

Over medium heat, add 2 oz. cilantro purée into cooked basmati rice and stir well until purée covers rice. Set aside. Grill marinated chicken breast until cooked thoroughly.

To Plate:

Spoon rice into bowl. Add sliced chicken on top and arrange tomatoes, beans and corn in bowl. Add scoop of guacamole to center, on top of chicken. Squeeze lime juice over bowl. Serve with 3 oz. salsa and ramekin of creamy garlic mojo on side.

Serves:

One bowl per person.

Serving Suggestion:

Frojito – Frozen passion fruit mojito

Tap 42 Midtown

3252 NE 1st Ave. Ste. 101

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 864-0194

https://tap42.com/midtown/

