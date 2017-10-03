But seriously … Trevor Noah wins Thurber humor award

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Noah is so funny he’s getting an award.

“The Daily Show” host’s memoir “Born a Crime” has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Prize officials made the announcement Monday night.

Judges chose Noah’s reflections on growing up in South Africa over a pair of novels: Ken Pisani’s “Amp’d” and Aaron Thier’s “Mr. Eternity.” Noah will be given $5,000 and a crystal plaque.

The award is named for the late James Thurber, the celebrated writer and illustrator. Previous winners include David Sedaris, Julie Schumacher and Noah’s predecessor at Comedy Central, Jon Stewart,

