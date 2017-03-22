Bungee workout at Crunch Fitness on South Beach

Life as a TV news reporter isn’t easy. It definitely has its ups and downs, and Deco’s Chris Van Vliet found that out the hard way.

We’ve seen here on Deco Drive that you can make pretty much anything a workout. This one takes your fitness routine to new heights. It takes all the best parts of skydiving and bungee jumping, without hurling towards the earth’s surface at 150 mph.

This doesn’t look like a normal workout… because it isn’t a normal workout. It’s called Adrenaline Rush: Bungee Flight for a reason!

Drew Palacious, Crunch Fitness instructor: “This class is designed around if you ever wanted to have that adrenaline rush– if you ever wanted to be a little bit risky but were too scared to go bungee jumping or even skydiving.”

Crunch Fitness on South Beach offers this as a 45 minute class twice a week, and you’ll be feeling it all over.

Drew Palacious: “This is a full body workout. Everything is going to be engaged the entire time.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What do I need to keep in mind before getting into the saddle? I’m going to call it a saddle.”

Drew Palacious: “You can call it the saddle, the harness, whatever you like.”

Chris Van Vliet: “The saddle makes it sound more fun. It’s adrenaline rush already!”

The workout has you in various positions in that harness to key in on different body parts.

Drew Palacious: “You’re going to grab onto the handles here.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Woah very bouncy!”

Drew Palacious: “Control it, swing forward, then right back. There you go, good job.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Am I doing it? Kind of? One, two, three. Woah that’s fun. And by fun, I mean tiring.”

Drew Palacious: “At first, you’re having so much fun that you’re actually working out until coming like half way through the class.”

A lot of these movements remind you of things you’ve seen before. Sure, it might look like we’re just swinging on a playground, but it’s actually isolating our abs.

Chris Van Vliet: “My balance is awful.”

These explosion pushups look an awful lot like skydiving. With this, you can hardly tell if it’s us or Superman. And Tom Cruise ain’t got nothing on our mission impossible moves.

Drew Palacious: “It’s different from traditional weights. It’s based on reaction. Also tension being placed on the muscles.”

How come no one else seems to be sweating as much as I am? You see this?

It’s free to sign up for bungee workout is free if you’re a Crunch member. For class times, check out the link below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Crunch Fitness

https://www.crunch.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.