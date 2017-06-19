Brushless painting at Wynwood Yard

If you’re going to get your feet wet, you might as well go swimming. So why not do the same when you paint? At a unique painting class in Wynwood, you ain’t leaving until you get those hands dirty.

Painting with brushes is so 20th century. On Tuesdays at the Wynwood Yard, come prepared to use anything but.

Ami Lawson, instructor: “It’s using your hands or vegetables, found objects, and that is where the creativity really starts.”

That’s right — hands, leaves, toothbrushes, even potatoes and avocados. Why? Because why not?!

Painting Without Brushes is all about tapping into your inner Monet.

Ami Lawson: “People, once they see the environment, they’re able to paint with anything. They sort of go off on their own.”

That environment includes a garden ripe for picking. Once you get started with some sponge work, off you go to pick out some of your oddball utensils.

Participant 1: “I’ve used leaves, a variety of types, and I’ve been using my fingers and flower pedals for dabbing the paint on.”

If you’re feeling a tad apprehensive, that’s nothing a drink or two can’t fix. Wash down your performance anxiety with a brew while you create a masterpiece.

Ami Lawson: “Having a drink in the garden, it really relaxes you.”

And age is but a number here. From youngsters to big boys, Painting Without Brushes can be a family affair…

Lazarus Angulo, participant: “Is this the canvas right here?”

Or fun with friends.

Participant 1: “I wanted something that would be a unique experience.”

But at the end of the day, no matter your age, we’re all just children at heart.

Ami Lawson: “I’ve had so many people tell me that they feel like they did when they were 5, 6 years old. And there’s just pure joy at the end.”

Lazarus Angulo: “Everybody has the art in themselves. It’s just a matter of expressing however you feel at the time you’re painting. That’s it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Painting Without Brushes at the Wynwood Yard

56 NW 29th St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 351-0366

http://www.thewynwoodyard.com/events/2017/6/27/painting-without-brushes

