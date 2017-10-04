Breast Cancer Awareness Month deals during ‘Pinktober’

South Florida has turned pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month. October shines a light on the fight to end the dreaded disease. Two SoFlo hotels are offering up month-long deals to raise money for the battle — while pampering you big-time.

Everything’s coming up pink this month at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Susan Renneisen: “It’s Pinktober at Hard Rock, and we are doing everything that we can to stand behind breast cancer awareness.”

You can start off by ordering a drink or two.

Susan Renneisen: “There’s also a couple of specialty pink cocktails that the Hard Rock is serving this month with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society as well.”

Follow the bright pink ribbons into Kuro and take a “nee.”

It’s a rum-based beauty with a bit of a bite.

FYI — “nee” stands for the number two in Japanese.

Sipping can also be done outside, if you’re so inclined.

Susan Renneisen: “We have a pink cabana out at the pool, you have to come and check that out.”

The poolside bar will whip up a concoction called the Pink Melon and bring it directly to the cabana so you don’t have to work up even more of a sweat.

After a few hours of imbibing, it’s time to take advantage of the perfect package waiting for you at Rock Spa.

Susan Renneisen: “Where you get a mani-pedi, everything in pink, an aroma therapy massage with some pink rose flavors and pink hair extension.”

At the guy and girl spa inside the Mondrian South Beach, they’re ready to stone you — all for a good cause.

Robert Festinger: “We have the pink Himalayan salt stone massage. It’s an actual stone with 84 different types of minerals.”

The package starts off with a traditional oil rubdown.

Things are about to heat up.

Robert Festinger: “These stones are raised to a certain temperature and that temperature is absolutely perfect to bring back your body to its original posture and it helps heal all internal inflammation.”

The hot rocks are slowly rubbed over various pressure points on your body.

You’ll relax to the max.

It’s up to you how much of it you can take.

Robert Festinger: “It’s a 55-minute massage or you can have the 80-minute massage.”

The massage package also gets you full use of the Mondrian pool for the entire day.

Here’s the best part — you’re helping one of the leading organizations fighting breast cancer.

Robert Festinger: “And a percentage of the proceeds will go to Susan G. Komen.”

Matthew Doyle: “The pink Himalayan salt massage was an awesome time, and the fact that I was able to give back and relax is an awesome opportunity.”

Sounds like the perfect excuse to think pink.

FOR MORE INFO:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

1 Seminole Way

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314

(866) 502-7529

https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/

Mondrian South Beach

1100 West Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 514-1500

https://www.morganshotelgroup.com/mondrian/mondrian-south-beach

