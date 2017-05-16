Brandi Cyrus branches off with her own talent

For the Cyrus’ — music is the family business. While, Billy Ray Cyrus and some of his kids are known for singing, he’s got one daughter who is making a name for herself another way.

We know Miley Cyrus and, we know her little sister, Noah…

Now it’s time for their big sister, Brandi, to shine.

Brandi Cyrus: “I am so excited to be here and DJ’ing at the Simply Stylist Coppertone Miami popup.”

Brandi, along with former “Bachelorette” star Ali Fedotowsky, hit up the Eden Roc Hotel over the weekend for the Simply Stylist Coppertone Miami event.

Brandi Cyrus: “What I love about Miami is the weather. I live Nashville and we get all sorts of cold, rain, snow, so when I come down here, the weather is perfect every single day. You can be outside 24 hours a day. The night life is fun and exciting, and there is always something to do.”

From massages to music… the day was about fun in the sun — but remembering to be sun smart.

Brandi Cyrus: “I’m outside a lot. I ride horses and I box and in Nashville, there is hiking everywhere so sunscreen is big for me.”

Brandi isn’t just a DJ — she’s a designer too.

Brandi Cyrus: “May is an exciting time for me because my mom and I have a new show coming out on Bravo called ‘Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.’ It’s our first time to work together. It’s a home design series and it premieres May 25, so we are super exciting.”

From style makeovers to sunscreen events — looks like 2017 is shining bright on this Cyrus sister.

