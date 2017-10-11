‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ picks up where first film left off

Last night Chris cornered Tyler Perry on the red carpet for a quick interview. Today he cornered him at his hotel for a slightly longer interview over their favorite female character — Madea. Chris is here with today’s Q and A.

Last night, Tyler Perry was live with us on Deco Drive. Today, we were at the Mandarin Oriental in an extremely well-lit hotel room, and he told us all about “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” and who he doesn’t want to see in it.

Cassi Davis (as Aunt Bam): “We can’t go up there. People got dead up there for real.”

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “I ain’t scared of nothing. What the hell!?”

Madea is back at it again!

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “Surprise!”

Tyler Perry’s lovable character is in the sequel to Tyler Perry’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween.”

Tyler Perry: “She goes to this campground to try to find her granddaughter who’s out at one of these wild parties, and she runs into all kinds of creepy characters that kind of scare the crap out of her.”

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “I don’t like this.”

Tyler plays a ton of different roles in this movie. On camera, he’s Madea, Brian and Joe. Behind the scenes, he’s the writer, director and producer.

Chris Van Vliet: “Where do you start? When you’re writing one of these films, where do you start?”

Tyler Perry: “It starts with a nugget of just a seed of an idea, and this one, I wanted to continue kind of where we left off, but you don’t have to see the first one to know what’s going on in the second one.”

Tyler wants everyone to see this movie. Well, except one person — his 2-year-old son, Aman.

Chris Van Vliet: “Has your son met Madea?”

Tyler Perry: “Never gonna happen.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Never gonna happen?”

Tyler Perry: “Never gonna happen. He’s going to be 25 or 30 years old before that happens.”

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “I got this. Y’all sit there and hush. Oh hell no!”

Madea will be back again next year, but not for another Halloween movie. This time it’s a “Madea Family Funeral.” What could possibly go wrong?

“Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” will haunt theaters Oct. 20.

