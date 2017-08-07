Bling and braids create new hair-raising trend

I love jewelry. I’m also a huge fan of different hairstyles — which I’m sure is pretty clear if you watch the show. Adding bling to your ‘do has become the latest hair-raising trend, and Deco found the spot to go to — right here in the Magic City.

Forget regular braids. These days jewelry-embellished locks are all the rage.

Ariana Grande rocked them at her concert for the victims of the Manchester bombing. Christina Aguilera and even our very own Shireen Sandoval have worn them.

Halle Berry’s also sported the trend. She wowed in killer braids on the red carpet at the Miami premiere for her new movie, “Kidnap.”

Halle Berry: “I just thought it would be fun. My hairdresser Castillo came to me and said, ‘Look at this, boo. Would you like to try this?’ and I was like ‘Yeah,’ and he brought these rings and did his magic.”

Since so many stars have the ‘do, we went to the queen of braids in the 305.

Nataly Styles from Master Kutz All-Star Baber Shop in Miami explained what makes this trend so special.

Nataly Styles, Master Kutz All-Star Barber Shop: “It catches the eye. Anything that catches the eye that’s symmetrical, that’s even, will make people look.”

Nataly showed us the tricks of the trade.

Nataly Styles: “It’s a whole process: blow-drying the hair, parting the hair, braiding the hair, adding the jewelry. We open them, we put them through the braid, then we close it.”

This is a trend that you can make your own, like Rita Ora did.

Nataly Styles: “You could pick all types of accessories. You could pick pearls, shells, little stars.”

Some stars opted for yarn. Katy Perry, of course, went rainbow. And Alicia Keys, well, she was on fire with her ‘do.

Basically, when it comes to amping up your style, it’s best to let your hair do the talking.

Nataly Styles: “It’s a perfect way to accessorize.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Master Kutz All-Star Barber Shop

219 NW 36th St

Miami, FL 33127

(754) 204-4092

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Masters-Kutz-All-Star-Barber-Shop/151398391582303

