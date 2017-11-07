Blend in to fall with camo

Sometimes fashion trends are a bit out there, even for Shireen. But we found a trend that can be the perfect fit for anyone. This season, Deco is falling for camo.

This fall, blending in is in.

Melissa Mosheim, MVM Miami: “The it trend for the season is definitely camo. It’s a great neutral.”

From Kim Kardashian…

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

To Kylie Jenner…

cheeeesin A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 17, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

To even Travis Scott…

Studio turned treehouse 🌏 A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Camouflage has been seen on some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Even I’m a fan — because you can wear it so many ways.

Melissa Mosheim: “You can defintiely use a jacket, accessory, pant — you can really mix and match in a bunch of ways.”

Whether it’s a fun daytime look like Ciara…

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Melissa Mosheim: “This really cute camo jumper — you can pair it with boots, throw on a jean jacket, you can even throw a little t-shirt underneath it to mix it up.”

Or a sexy night out a la Khloe Kardashian…

Never too late for a late post 💚 jacked his jacket A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2016 at 8:59pm PST

Melissa Mosheim: “We’ve definitely paired like cute little button downs that are camo with a fitted pencil skirt and mixed it with some booties or stilletos.”

There are plenty of camo options to choose from at MVM Miami in Wynwood.

Melissa Mosheim: “You kind of mix and match it with any outfit.”

Nick Jonas and Kanye prove the trend isn’t just for the ladies.

Day 3 #coachella A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Bathroom selfie right before Pablo hits the stage A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

Melissa Mosheim: “It’s kind of a trend for all ages and all genders.”

And when it comes to camo, you don’t have to just stick to clothes.

From Valentino backpacks to even hats, accessorizing with this trend is just as much of a statement.

Liza Schwartz, jewelry designer: “Camo accessories and jewelry are very hot right now.”

Liza Schwartz: “The greatest part about accessories is you don’t need to purchase a whole new wardbrobe or outfit, you can just purchase an accessory.”

Liza Schwartz is a Miami-based jewelry designer.

Her fall collection is full of camo bracelets.

Liza Schwartz: “We have them in a pink camoflauge, a black and grey and the classic camo.”

And they come two ways: single wrap or triple, meaning…

Liza Schwartz: “You can layer and stack them to create a look.”

So whether you’re bold enough to go head-to-toe or just want a simple way to make a statement: remember, camo is the way to go.

