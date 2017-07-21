‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Stranger Things’ bring VR to Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Comic-Con visitors are getting more than an early look at anticipated movies and shows. They’re going inside them with virtual reality.

The studios behind “Blade Runner 2049” and “Stranger Things 2” have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from “Blade Runner 2049” or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in “Stranger Things.”

The “Blade Runner 2049” experience happens inside a replicated set from the film. Guests sit in theater-style chairs that move and shake as a Spinner ship “flies” through the city. When they remove their virtual-reality headsets and headphones, they find themselves in a real-life version of the setting they just digitally experienced.

For “Stranger Things,” individuals stand in a booth that transforms into Will’s house. Participants use props to navigate the space, following flickering lights and the sound of his voice. The Netflix series centers on Will’s mysterious disappearance and his friends’ efforts to find out what happened to him.

Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday.

