Ryan Gosling is starring alongside Harrison Ford and Jared Leto in “Blade Runner 2049.” That’s a whole lot of steamy star power for one movie. Deco dished with Ryan and Jared about their sci-fi sequel — and let’s just say, the less said about the plot, the better.

Welcome back to the dystopian future where androids, known as replicants, live in plain sight among humans. “Blade Runner 2049” picks up 30 years after the 1982 sci-fi hit.

Gosling stars as “K,” a police officer, aka a blade runner.

Ryan Gosling: “The circumstances have changed. The world has changed. It’s more isolating now. They’re sort of treated like pariahs.”

“K” is trying maintain order in a very chaotic world while locating former blade runner Rick Deckard, again played by Harrison Ford.

Harrison Ford (as Rick Deckard): “What do you want?”

Ryan Gosling (as “K): “I want to ask you some questions.”

Finding Deckard is one thing. The maintaining order part isn’t as easy, thanks to Jared Leto’s ominous character, Niander Wallace.

Jared Leto: “He’s a trillionaire in the future who’s created technology that’s saved civilization from starvation. And now he’s in a new chapter where he’s bringing replicants to life.”

It’s a lot to unpack, but Jared tells Deco it’s definitely worth it.

Jared Leto: “This is a movie that’s gonna blow you away. It’s really rich and intense and exciting.”

We’re blown away just by Jared’s commitment to the character. Since Niander is blind, Jared wore opaque contacts for the film so he legit couldn’t see.

Jared Leto: “It was a little scary. It really was.”

We’re also blown away by Jared’s attire for our interview. Nice jacket!

We could totally pick one up at target on the cheap, right?

Jared Leto: “I don’t think you can find this jacket at Target, but if you can, I’ll buy it from you.”

Challenge accepted!

Jared Leto (as Niander Wallace): “The future of the species is finally unearthed.”

