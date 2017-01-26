Black Women in Hollywood Awards to fete Monae, Rae, others

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Essence magazine will celebrate Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Aja Naomi King and Yara Shahidi at its 10th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The magazine announced Thursday that it will recognize “Hollywood’s Next Generation” at a gala dinner hosted by Gabrielle Union in the days leading up to the Oscars. The Black Women in Hollywood Awards will be held Feb. 23 at the Beverly Wilshire.

Singer-actress Monae stars in two films up for best picture, “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight.” Writer-director-actress Issa Rae is the creator and star of HBO’s hit “Insecure.” King appears in “How to Get Away With Murder,” and Shahidi is known for her work on “black-ish.”

Past honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyong’o and Octavia Spencer.

