Zucchini Galettes with Shrimp Relish and Whipped Goat Cheese/Tuyo

(WSVN) - Fans of potato latkes, listen up. A South Florida chef is whipping up a crispy, savory variation with zucchini and shrimp that’s fancy but easy to make.

The Chef: Victor Muñoz

The Restaurant: Tuyo Restaurant

The Dish: Zucchini Galettes with Shrimp Relish and Whipped Goat Cheese

1. Zucchini Galettes (yields 10 2-ounce cakes)

Ingredients:

2 zucchini, grated, water discarded (about 1 cup)

1 ¼ tsp. garlic, grated

1 cup sheep’s feta cheese

10 egg whites

1 zest of lemon

1 tsp. oregano

¼ cup panko

salt and pepper, to taste

extra virgin olive oil, as needed

Method of Preparation:

– Grate the Zucchini in the box grater into a bowl and squeeze the excess water out and put into a mixing bowl. Grate the garlic in the microplane and combine with the garlic.

– In a different mixing bowl, add the sheep’s feta cheese and break it down with a whisk until there are no more chunks. Add the egg whites and whisk both together until uniform.

– Combine the grated zucchini, egg whites and feta together. Season it with the lemon zest, oregano, salt and pepper. Add the Panko and combine all ingredients well.

– With a 2-ounce ladle or an ice cream scoop, form 2-ounce cakes.

– In a silpat lined sheet pan, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, place the cakes and bake them in a preheated 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes.

2. Shrimp Relish

Ingredients:

1 lb. 16-20 Gulf shrimp

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 bunch cilantro

3 tbs. red onion, brunoise

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Tabasco sauce, to taste

Method of Preparation:

– In a deep sauce pot filled with salted water, bring the water to a boil and blanch the shrimp for about 45 seconds to one minute. Remove the shrimp from the water and place into an ice bath.

– Once the shrimp has cooled down, remove from the ice and cut into small dices.

– Season the diced shrimp with the lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.

– Add the cilantro and red onion, and season with salt, pepper and Tabasco sauce.

– Reserve chilled until ready to use.

3. Whipped Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

1 cup goat cheese, room temperature

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Method of Preparation:

– In a food processor, combine all ingredients and process until a smooth paste is achieved.

Tuyo Restaurant

415 N.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 237-3200

www.tuyomiami.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.