Zucchini Galettes with Shrimp Relish and Whipped Goat Cheese/Tuyo

(WSVN) - Fans of potato latkes, listen up. A South Florida chef is whipping up a crispy, savory variation with zucchini and shrimp that’s fancy but easy to make.
The Chef: Victor Muñoz
The Restaurant: Tuyo Restaurant
The Dish: Zucchini Galettes with Shrimp Relish and Whipped Goat Cheese
1. Zucchini Galettes (yields 10 2-ounce cakes)
Ingredients:
2 zucchini, grated, water discarded (about 1 cup)
1 ¼ tsp. garlic, grated
1 cup sheep’s feta cheese
10 egg whites
1 zest of lemon
1 tsp. oregano
¼ cup panko
salt and pepper, to taste
extra virgin olive oil, as needed
Method of Preparation:
– Grate the Zucchini in the box grater into a bowl and squeeze the excess water out and put into a mixing bowl. Grate the garlic in the microplane and combine with the garlic.
– In a different mixing bowl, add the sheep’s feta cheese and break it down with a whisk until there are no more chunks. Add the egg whites and whisk both together until uniform.
– Combine the grated zucchini, egg whites and feta together. Season it with the lemon zest, oregano, salt and pepper. Add the Panko and combine all ingredients well.
– With a 2-ounce ladle or an ice cream scoop, form 2-ounce cakes.
– In a silpat lined sheet pan, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, place the cakes and bake them in a preheated 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes.
2. Shrimp Relish
Ingredients:
1 lb. 16-20 Gulf shrimp
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 bunch cilantro
3 tbs. red onion, brunoise
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
salt and pepper, to taste
Tabasco sauce, to taste
Method of Preparation:
– In a deep sauce pot filled with salted water, bring the water to a boil and blanch the shrimp for about 45 seconds to one minute. Remove the shrimp from the water and place into an ice bath.
– Once the shrimp has cooled down, remove from the ice and cut into small dices.
– Season the diced shrimp with the lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
– Add the cilantro and red onion, and season with salt, pepper and Tabasco sauce.
– Reserve chilled until ready to use.
3. Whipped Goat Cheese
Ingredients:
1 cup goat cheese, room temperature
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
salt and pepper, to taste
Method of Preparation:
– In a food processor, combine all ingredients and process until a smooth paste is achieved.
Tuyo Restaurant
415 N.E. 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 237-3200
www.tuyomiami.com
