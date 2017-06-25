(WSVN) - It’s time to take a culinary trip to Spain by making a succulent, easy-to-make paella. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Super Easy Paella

Ingredients:

1 red pepper, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 yellow pepper chopped

1 medium onion chopped

1 lb. shrimp peeled and deveined (tail off)

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts diced

3 Spanish chorizo links diced

6 tablespoons olive oil

chicken broth according to rice instructions

Valencia rice (1 package)

1 teaspoon paprika

3 garlic cloves, chopped

lemon juice

1 bag frozen peas

parsley

salt

pepper

saffron threads

Method of Preparation:

– Add chicken broth (follow Valencia rice directions) to a sauce pan and simmer over low heat with a teaspoon of saffron threads.

– Next, slice chicken and chorizo into chunks. Dice peppers, onions and garlic.

– Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to a large, hot pan over medium high heat. Add half the diced peppers, onions and garlic and sauté. Add diced chicken and cook through. Remove from pan and set aside.

– Add 2 more tablespoons olive oil to pan. Add remaining peppers, onions and garlic and sauté. Add shrimp, cook then remove and set aside.

– Add 2 more tablespoons olive oil to the pan. Add chorizo and sauté. Add Valencia rice (according to package instructions), then pour in simmering broth with saffron threads.

– Add chicken and shrimp back in, bring to a boil, cover and simmer (follow rice package instructions). Cover tightly with a lid or with foil.

– When it’s cooked, add in 1 cup frozen peas (leave them out when you begin so they are at room temperature), the juice of 1 lemon and fresh chopped parsley.

To Plate:

Garnish with lemon wedges and serve immediately.

