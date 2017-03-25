Stuffed Jalapeños/Belkys

(WSVN) - Here’s a recipe for stuffed jalapeños that’ll make your party pop.

Ingredients:

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup black beans, drained, rinsed

1/2 cup canned (drained) or frozen (thawed) whole kernel sweet corn

1/2 cup plain panko crispy bread crumbs

1 cup finely shredded Mexican 4-cheese blend

2 tablespoons butter, melted

8 medium (about 3-inch) jalapeño chilies, halved lengthwise, seeded

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Method of Preparation:

– Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Use gloves to cut the jalapeño chilies in half lengthwise and then remove the seeds. Place the jalapeños on a cookie sheet sprayed with cooking spray.

– In a small bowl, mix the cream cheese, beans, corn, panko break crumbs, the Mexican cheese blend and melted butter. Press the cream cheese mixture into the jalapeño halves, then top with more cheese.

– Bake about 30 minutes or until golden brown and delicious.

To Plate:

Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.