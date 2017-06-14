Shoyu Ramen/Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

A chef brings one of his favorite Japanese dishes to South Florida. That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Masa Hamaya

The Restaurant: Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market in Doral

The Dish: Shoyu Ramen

Ingredients:

Dashi, ramen base:

4 qt. water

1 oz. kelp (available at Asian markets)

2 oz. bonito flakes (available at Asian markets)

3 fl. oz. soy sauce, dark

Other:

1 fl. oz. vegetable oil (or any oil of your choosing)

1 lb. ground pork

1 oz. ginger, minced

1 oz. garlic, minced

as needed salt and pepper

8 oz. napa cabbage, rough chop/bok choy

8 fl. oz. dashi (refer to recipe)

1 oz. cornstarch

as needed water

7 oz. ramen noodles (4 portions)

garnish as needed: green onions, rough chop

bean sprouts

Method of Preparation:

– Make ramen base (dashi) first. Take a stockpot on high heat and add cold water and kelp. Bring to a boil, add bonito flakes. Let broth sit for 15-20 minutes, then strain liquid through a fine mesh. Discard kelp and bonito flakes. Set broth to the side.

– Take a saute pan (or wok) on medium heat, add vegetable oil. Once the pan is hot, add in the ground pork, ginger, garlic, salt and pepper to taste and saute until pork has carmelized. Make sure to keep stirring the mixture so as not to burn the aromatics. Once the pork mixture has carmelized, add in the napa cabbage and bok choy and cook until cabbage starts to sweat. Then add dashi and let mixture come to a boil. Meantime, make a slurry with the constarch and water (heavy cream consistency). Once pork mixture has come to a boil, add in the slurry and let mixture thicken up, then turn heat off. Set aside.

– Take ramen noodles and cook per package instructions, usually 3-4 minutes.

– Heat remaining dashi and add soy sauce.

To Plate:

– Portion ramen noodles evenly to four bowls. Ladle 8 fl. oz. of broth into each bowl. Top ramen with pork mixture, garnish with green onions and bean sprouts.

Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion: Hitachino Nest Classic Ale

