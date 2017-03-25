Sausage and Pepper Sliders/Belkys

(WSVN) - Here’s a neat twist on a party favorite. These easy breezy sliders forgo the beef and put a spin on the Italian dish sausage and peppers.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 pounds sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 orange bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 large shallot, sliced

1 clove garlic, sliced

8 ounces tomato sauce (store-bought or homemade)

8 slider buns or small potato rolls, split, lightly toasted if desired

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method of Preparation:

– Form the sausage into eight 1/2-inch-thick patties.

– Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage patties and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side.

– Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the peppers, shallots and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 8 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

To Plate:

Place the patties onto the bottom buns, top with a scoop of the pepper mixture, then sprinkle with cilantro. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.