Sausage and Pepper Sliders/Belkys

(WSVN) - Here’s a neat twist on a party favorite. These easy breezy sliders forgo the beef and put a spin on the Italian dish sausage and peppers.

Ingredients:
1 1/4 pounds sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 orange bell pepper, sliced
1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
1 large shallot, sliced
1 clove garlic, sliced
8 ounces tomato sauce (store-bought or homemade)
8 slider buns or small potato rolls, split, lightly toasted if desired
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method of Preparation:
– Form the sausage into eight 1/2-inch-thick patties.

– Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage patties and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side.

– Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the peppers, shallots and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 8 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

To Plate:
Place the patties onto the bottom buns, top with a scoop of the pepper mixture, then sprinkle with cilantro. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus