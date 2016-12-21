Online Extra/Getting Rid Of Tomato Acidity

(WSVN) - Chef Isaac Azar of Paris 6 Bistro on Miami Beach has a trick for removing acidity in tomatoes.

Chief Isaac Azar: “To remove this acidity is very important — people use different ways.”

At Paris 6 — their secret is creamy butter!!

Chief Isaac Azar: “This butter removes the acidity and at the same time is gives a little touch of creamosity- it’s more creamy and it’s very tasty.”

How easy is that?!

Chief Isaac Azar: “It’s a final touch and mainly in the final touch sometimes you have the better result.”

So remember… When you add tomatoes to sauce… Always add a little touch of butter.

For a sauce that will have them coming back for more.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.