Online Extra/Getting Rid Of Tomato Acidity

|

(WSVN) - Chef Isaac Azar of Paris 6 Bistro on Miami Beach has a trick for removing acidity in tomatoes.

Chief Isaac Azar: “To remove this acidity is very important — people use different ways.”

At Paris 6 — their secret is creamy butter!!

Chief Isaac Azar: “This butter removes the acidity and at the same time is gives a little touch of creamosity- it’s more creamy and it’s very tasty.”

How easy is that?!

Chief Isaac Azar: “It’s a final touch and mainly in the final touch sometimes you have the better result.”

So remember… When you add tomatoes to sauce… Always add a little touch of butter.

For a sauce that will have them coming back for more.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus