(WSVN) - A South Beach chef shows off his flair for a fusion of unique flavors. A taste of Tokyo with a big twist from Buenos Aires. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jose Iscardi

The Restaurant: Leynia

The Dish: Grilled Chicken with Chimichurri

Ingredients:

Chimichurri Sauce:

2 cups packed fresh Italian parsley leaves

4 medium garlic gloves, peeled and smashed

1/4 cup packed fresh oregano leaves (or 4 tsp. dried oregano)

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

frashly ground black pepper

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 whole chicken (remove wings)

Method of Preparation:

Chimichurri: Place parsley, garlic, oregano, vinegar, red pepper flakes and salt and pepper (to taste) in bowl of food processor. Process until finely chopped. Add olive oil in steady stream and pulse to combine. Transfer to airtight container and refrigerate for 2 hours or up to one day.

Chicken: Butterfly cut and remove wings. Marinate chicken in chimichurri for four hours. Season and either bake in 350 degree oven for 30 minutes or smoke for 3 to 4 hours, then finish on grill until skin is crispy.

To Plate:

Slice chicken and add chimichurri to the side. Serve with grilled orange wedge.

Serving Suggestion:

Anana al Asador – Casamigos tequila, mezcal, smoked pineapple, lime, habanero tincture

Leynia

(Inside Delano Hotel)

1685 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 674-5752

www.sbe.com/restaurants/brands/leynia/

