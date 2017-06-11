(WSVN) - It’s easy, tasty and guaranteed to be a hit with the entire family! Calzones are on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Easy Bake Calzones

Ingredients:

1 can refrigerated pizza crust

2 tomatoes, halved and sliced

1/2 cup pepperoni slices

4 oz mozzarella cheese, cubed (or cut up string cheese into bite-sized pieces)

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

Your favorite pizza/spaghetti sauce for dipping

*flour for sprinkling on the counter

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 400 degrees. (Follow directions on pizza dough package.)

– Sprinkle flour on the counter and roll out pizza dough onto the surface. When it’s nice and flat, cut it into 4 equal squares. Layer each square with tomatoes, mozzarella (or cut up string cheese), pepperoni and basil. Fold over and pinch the edges to seal the calzones.

– Place them onto a cookie sheet and bake 9-11 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool a bit and serve.

To Plate:

– Serve the calzones with your favorite pizza, marinara or pesto sauce for dipping.

Serves: 4

