(WSVN) - It’s easy, tasty and guaranteed to be a hit with the entire family! Calzones are on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Easy Bake Calzones
Ingredients:
1 can refrigerated pizza crust
2 tomatoes, halved and sliced
1/2 cup pepperoni slices
4 oz mozzarella cheese, cubed (or cut up string cheese into bite-sized pieces)
1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
Your favorite pizza/spaghetti sauce for dipping
*flour for sprinkling on the counter
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat oven to 400 degrees. (Follow directions on pizza dough package.)
– Sprinkle flour on the counter and roll out pizza dough onto the surface. When it’s nice and flat, cut it into 4 equal squares. Layer each square with tomatoes, mozzarella (or cut up string cheese), pepperoni and basil. Fold over and pinch the edges to seal the calzones.
– Place them onto a cookie sheet and bake 9-11 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool a bit and serve.
To Plate:
– Serve the calzones with your favorite pizza, marinara or pesto sauce for dipping.
Serves: 4
