Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce / Kiki On the River

How does Greek Mediterranean cuisine with an American twist sound? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Steve Rhee

The Restaurant: Kiki On the River, Miami

The Dish: Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

Ingredients:

Tzatziki Sauce (one quart)

4 cups Greek yogurt

1/2 cup grated English cucumber (strained)

1/2 tsp chopped dill

4 tsp grated garlic

salt to taste

Tomato Sauce:

4 large tomatoes

1 garlic clove (minced)

2 tbsp Greek oregano

salt to taste

Chicken Marinade:

olive oil

1 clove minced garlic

1 package orzo – follow cooking directions on package.

Method of Preparation:

Tzaziki Sauce: Fine grate and purge cucumber in salt for 1 hour. Strain cucumber using cheesecloth, squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Discard liquid. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients until well blended. Let sit overnight to let flavors blend.

Tomato Sauce: On the bottom of each tomato, with a small paring knife, cut through skin and make an “x.” With a box grater, on large grate size, grate tomato until core is left. Add minced garlic and oregano. Season with salt to taste. Add to pan on medium heat with olive oil and add cooked orzo and stir until sauce is warm.

Chicken marinade: Mince garlic until fine. Add several cups of olive oil and garlic to large container and stir. Add chicken and let sit overnight. Cut chicken into equal size 1-inch chunks and add to skewers. Grill on each side, then finish in 350 degree oven for 8-10 minutes or until fully cooked.

Orzo: Follow directions on package.

To Plate:

Plate orzo with chicken skewers on top. Add tzatziki on the side.

Serves: 2 skewers per person.

Serving Suggestion:

Kiki’s Spicy Mule (available at Kiki On the River)

Kiki On the River

450 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128

(786) 502-3243

kikiontheriver.com

