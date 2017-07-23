(WSVN) - Looking for a dinner recipe that’s easy and quick? A great Italian dish is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Chicken Sausage & Spinach Gnocchi
Ingredients:
1 1 lb. package gnocchi
1 1 lb. package cooked chicken sausage (your favorite) sliced in 1/2 inch thick rounds
1 10 oz. package spinach
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
3 tbs. olive oil
Method of Preparation:
– Boil the gnocchi according to direction on the package.
– Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a skillet and add sliced sausage. When it browns, add the gnocchi and sauté for a couple of minutes. Add the spinach. When the spinach starts to wilt, add the tomatoes and some of the cheese. Mix well and serve.
To Plate:
Serve hot topped with a bit more Parmesan.
Serves: 4
