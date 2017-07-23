(WSVN) - Looking for a dinner recipe that’s easy and quick? A great Italian dish is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Chicken Sausage & Spinach Gnocchi

Ingredients:

1 1 lb. package gnocchi

1 1 lb. package cooked chicken sausage (your favorite) sliced in 1/2 inch thick rounds

1 10 oz. package spinach

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

3 tbs. olive oil

Method of Preparation:

– Boil the gnocchi according to direction on the package.

– Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a skillet and add sliced sausage. When it browns, add the gnocchi and sauté for a couple of minutes. Add the spinach. When the spinach starts to wilt, add the tomatoes and some of the cheese. Mix well and serve.

To Plate:

Serve hot topped with a bit more Parmesan.

Serves: 4

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.