(WSVN) - Here’s an Italian dish that both children and grown-ups love. Chicken Parmesan is on the menu, as we grab as Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:

1 cup dried bread crumbs

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2 skinless chicken breasts (pounded)

1/2 cup buttermilk

marinara sauce (enough to cover breaded chicken)

mozzarella cheese

3 cloves garlic

salt

pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Pound chicken breasts and then slice them in half. Put them in buttermilk for 10 minutes. Take one out one at a time. Shake off the excess buttermilk. Cover them in bread crumbs, then cover them in Parmesan mixed with the Italian seasoning. Season with salt and pepper/

– Heat olive oil in a hot pan over medium heat and add garlic. When the oil is nice and hot, put in breaded chicken one piece at a time to brown. When all sides are brown, transfer them to a baking sheet and top with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

– Bake at 350 for 15 to 20 minutes or until meat thermometer reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.