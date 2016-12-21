Burrata Fettucine/Paris 6

(WSVN) - A new Miami Beach restaurant is dishing out a rich and creamy pasta. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Isaac Azar

The Restaurant: Paris 6 Bistro on Miami Beach

The Dish: Burrata Fettuccine

Ingredients:

1/3 oz. olive oil (extra virgin)

1 oz. white wine

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/2 oz. chopped onion

2 cloves chopped garlic

3 leafs chopped basil

4 oz. heavy cream

1/2 oz. butter

1 oz. grated parmesan

2 oz. chopped tomato

2 1/2 oz. burrata

5 oz. fettuccine

1 Tbs. infused olive oil with herbs

Method of Preparation:

– Cook fettuccine until al dente. Heat olive oil in a pan and add chopped garlic and onions. Sauté until golden.

– Add chopped tomatoes with 2/3 of the chopped basil. Add white wine, heavy cream and reduce about 3 – 4 minutes. Add the butter and salt and pepper. Sauté another minute and then add the fettuccine and mix well.

– Add grated Parmesan and blend again.

To Plate:

– Plate the finished pasta and make a nest in the middle. Put the burrata in the nest and garnish with the rest of the chopped basil and the infused olive oil.

Serving suggestion: Sauvignon Blanc

Serves: 1

Paris 6 Bistro

2200 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 363-6806

http://www.paris6bistro.com/

