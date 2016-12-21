Burrata Fettucine/Paris 6

(WSVN) - A new Miami Beach restaurant is dishing out a rich and creamy pasta. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Isaac Azar
The Restaurant: Paris 6 Bistro on Miami Beach
The Dish: Burrata Fettuccine
Ingredients:
1/3 oz. olive oil (extra virgin)
1 oz. white wine
Salt and black pepper to taste
1/2 oz. chopped onion
2 cloves chopped garlic
3 leafs chopped basil
4 oz. heavy cream
1/2 oz. butter
1 oz. grated parmesan
2 oz. chopped tomato
2 1/2 oz. burrata
5 oz. fettuccine
1 Tbs. infused olive oil with herbs
Method of Preparation:
– Cook fettuccine until al dente. Heat olive oil in a pan and add chopped garlic and onions. Sauté until golden.
– Add chopped tomatoes with 2/3 of the chopped basil. Add white wine, heavy cream and reduce about 3 – 4 minutes. Add the butter and salt and pepper. Sauté another minute and then add the fettuccine and mix well.
– Add grated Parmesan and blend again.
To Plate:
– Plate the finished pasta and make a nest in the middle. Put the burrata in the nest and garnish with the rest of the chopped basil and the infused olive oil.
Serving suggestion: Sauvignon Blanc
Serves: 1
Paris 6 Bistro
2200 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 363-6806
http://www.paris6bistro.com/
