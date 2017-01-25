Bristol’s Burger/Bristol’s Burgers

(WSVN) - For beef lovers, there’s nothing as good as a hamburger with all the fixings. That’s what’s cooking at a hot new Broward County restaurant as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Michael Fiorello
The Restaurant: Bristol’s Burgers at the Diplomat Landing in Hollywood
The Dish: Bristol’s Burger
Ingredients:
4 (or more) Angus Beef Patties
(Bristol’s Burger house blend is chuck, brisket, short rib and flank)
4 (or more) Hamburger Buns
Louis Sauce
1704 g. mayonnaise
1009 g. chili sauce
126 g. heavy cream
50 g. brandy
3 g. cayenne pepper
58 g. lemon juice
1 g. Worcestershire sauce
16 g. kosher salt
1 g. ground black pepper
House Cheddar Cheese Sauce
1000 g. half-and-half
38 g. cornstarch
350 g. unsalted butter
100 g. American cheese
1000 g. sharp cheddar cheese, grated
50 g. Worcestershire sauce
8 g. ground white pepper
50 g. Frank’s Red Hot Sauce (or your favorite)
7 g. Coleman’s dry mustard
7 g. kosher salt
Method of Preparation:
– For the Louis Sauce, whisk together all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and if needed, adjust the seasoning. Set aside.
– To make the cheese sauce, combine butter and half-and-half and bring to simmer in a large pot. Once the cream is simmering, add the cheeses, Worcestershire, white pepper, hot sauce, dry mustard and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil and then add the slurry (cornstarch & water). Bring to second boil so it comes to its full thickening. If needed, adjust the seasoning. Cool down in an ice bath and set aside.
– Sear the burgers on both sides on a 425 degree flat top griddle to develop a crust. When done, let the burgers rest a few minutes so the juices redistribute.
– Butter the buns and toast them on the griddle.
To Plate:
– Spread the Louis Sauce on the buns and add dill pickles, shredded lettuce, the burger and the cheddar whiz sauce. Serve with a side of french fries.
Serving Suggestion: Hollywood Brewery Mango IPA
Serves: 4-6
Bristol’s Burgers
3460 S. Ocean Drive
Hollywood, Florida 33019
(954) 602-8760
www.bristolsburgers.com
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.