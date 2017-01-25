Bristol’s Burger/Bristol’s Burgers

(WSVN) - For beef lovers, there’s nothing as good as a hamburger with all the fixings. That’s what’s cooking at a hot new Broward County restaurant as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Fiorello

The Restaurant: Bristol’s Burgers at the Diplomat Landing in Hollywood

The Dish: Bristol’s Burger

Ingredients:

4 (or more) Angus Beef Patties

(Bristol’s Burger house blend is chuck, brisket, short rib and flank)

4 (or more) Hamburger Buns

Louis Sauce

1704 g. mayonnaise

1009 g. chili sauce

126 g. heavy cream

50 g. brandy

3 g. cayenne pepper

58 g. lemon juice

1 g. Worcestershire sauce

16 g. kosher salt

1 g. ground black pepper

House Cheddar Cheese Sauce

1000 g. half-and-half

38 g. cornstarch

350 g. unsalted butter

100 g. American cheese

1000 g. sharp cheddar cheese, grated

50 g. Worcestershire sauce

8 g. ground white pepper

50 g. Frank’s Red Hot Sauce (or your favorite)

7 g. Coleman’s dry mustard

7 g. kosher salt

Method of Preparation:

– For the Louis Sauce, whisk together all ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and if needed, adjust the seasoning. Set aside.

– To make the cheese sauce, combine butter and half-and-half and bring to simmer in a large pot. Once the cream is simmering, add the cheeses, Worcestershire, white pepper, hot sauce, dry mustard and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil and then add the slurry (cornstarch & water). Bring to second boil so it comes to its full thickening. If needed, adjust the seasoning. Cool down in an ice bath and set aside.

– Sear the burgers on both sides on a 425 degree flat top griddle to develop a crust. When done, let the burgers rest a few minutes so the juices redistribute.

– Butter the buns and toast them on the griddle.

To Plate:

– Spread the Louis Sauce on the buns and add dill pickles, shredded lettuce, the burger and the cheddar whiz sauce. Serve with a side of french fries.

Serving Suggestion: Hollywood Brewery Mango IPA

Serves: 4-6

Bristol’s Burgers

3460 S. Ocean Drive

Hollywood, Florida 33019

(954) 602-8760

www.bristolsburgers.com

